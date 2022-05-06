MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Rocket City Trash Pandas win again on Friday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field.

Tied two-to-two at the bottom of the ninth, the Trash Pandas’ offense went to work. Bryce Teodosio and Livan Soto then walked to load the bases, sending Cabbage to the plate with the game on the line.

Trey Cabbage’s big fly went 413 feet off the batter’s eye in center field for his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

The win gives the Trash Pandas a 16-9 record over 25 games, the first time in Trash Pandas history the team has been seven games over .500.

Sam Bachman made his debut on Toyota Field today. In the first inning issued a two -out walk to Matt McClain and then stuck out Isaiah Gilliam to end the inning.

In the ninth, Chattanooga got even off Rocket City. The tie wouldn’t last, though, as Cabbage’s slam gave the Trash Pandas their third win in the first four games of the series with Chattanooga.

The Trash Pandas (16-9) continue their series against the Lookouts (14-11) on Friday night.