The Rocket City Trash Pandas released their official schedule for the 2023 Southern League season, with a home opener set for April 6!

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Rocket City Trash Pandas players are heading to a different organization after the Angels traded for a major league third baseman.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Friday that they had acquired Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar and cash in exchange for right-handed pitchers, Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

Marceaux was drafted by the Angels out of LSU in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 14 games with the Trash Pandas between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Marceaux posted a 3-7 record as a starter with a 5.15 ERA and 49 strikeouts. He has been assigned to the Mets Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Crow was also included in the trade to the Mets. He was drafted by the Angels in the 28th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Pike County High School in Georgia. Crow appeared in 28 games over two seasons for the Trash Pandas posting a 4.38 earned run average and 159 strikeouts.

He has also been assigned to the Mets Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The move comes after the Angels starting third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.