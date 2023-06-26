MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Two of the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ prospects are headed to Seattle to represent the ‘future’ of the Los Angeles Angels on the national stage.

On Monday, infielder Kyren Paris and catcher Edgar Quero were named as part of the American League Roster for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Quero is the Angels’ no. 2 prospect, and Paris is ranked no. 8.

Paris and Quero are the third and fourth players from Rocket City to be selected for the Futures Game after Ky Bush earned a selection in 2022 and Reid Detmers was selected in 2021.

“We’ve been back-to-back in the lineup for the whole season. Being young and trying to be leaders on this team, we’ve developed a great relationship,” Paris said his bond with Quero. “It’s going to be special for both of us to be out there together. We’re going to take it all in and have a lot of fun out in Seattle.”

Quero has spent the entire 2023 season thus far, and in 54 games for the Rocket City is batting .244 with two home runs, 27 RBIs, 35 runs scored, 41 walks and a .386 on-base percentage (OBP). He’s also thrown out 27% of base stealers from behind the plate.

The youngest position player on the Trash Pandas roster at 20 years old, Quero ranks among Southern League leaders in walks, OBP, doubles and runs scored. During a season-long seven-game hitting streak in April, he hit .440.

“It’s a blessing,” Quero said. “I feel great to be named to the Future Game to represent my team and my country. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Paris has been a ‘staple’ of the Trash Pandas lineup during his tenure there. In 65 games as a member of the Trash Pandas, he is hitting 234 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 39 runs scored and 42 walks.

He ranks among Southern League leaders in walks, home runs, stolen bases, runs scored and games played.

From May 25, to June 6, Paris had a season-long 10-game hitting streak. Last season, he hit a career-high 12 home runs, and through the first half of the 2023 season, he already has 11.

“Reaching the Future Game has been a goal of mine for a long time and to achieve that goal is special for me,” Paris said. “It’s an honor to represent the Angels while playing amongst some of the top talent in the game.”

The Futures Game is a seven-inning prospect showcase that takes place as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities each year, around the halfway point of MLB’s season.

“This is a testament to both of their abilities and their characters. They’ve both been solid for us in the first half,” Rocket City Manager Andy Schatzley said. “We’re really excited for this opportunity for them to play on that stage and we feel like both of their best baseball is still in front of them.”

Quero and Paris will travel to Seattle on July 8 to take part in the Futures Game, but for now, the pair and the Trash Pandas will begin the second half of the season with a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday.