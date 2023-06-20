HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Last season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas won the first and second-half Southern League North Division titles.

This season, it’s a different story as they sit in third place in the division, but the guys say they’re using that as motivation as this first half comes to a close this week.

“You’re going to win or learn I guess. Trying to be able to learn through this stuff because last year it was a ton of success so not having that success, it definitely gives you a different perspective so you can just take that and learn from it,” Trash Pandas pitcher Brett Kerry said.

“Every team is different, this year’s team is different than last year and this season is different than last year so just everyone coming out and we all have the same goal in mind and that’s to win and everyone’s showing up ready to play every day,” Trash Pandas infielder Kyren Paris added.

“You lean on the experience of a year ago. There are two possible outcomes: success and learning. One thing we didn’t learn last year was how to bounce back from a tough first half so it’s a box we haven’t checked yet and a box we’re looking forward to checking for sure,” Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley said.

This is the mindset of the team following a tough weekend in Chattanooga, dropping four of six and being outscored 26-1 in the final two games. However, the Trash Pandas say it’s only fueling them more.

“I know everyone’s going to use it as motivation, no one likes to lose. As a team, we’re going to come out this week and put our best foot forward and try to get a couple of wins and definitely use it as motivation,” Paris said.

“That we’re not where we need to be. All of us left Sunday with I wouldn’t say a bad taste in our mouth but an awful taste in our mouth. It’s not who we are as a club, it’s not who we are as an organization, and regardless of the roster turnover and stuff like that, we’re a better team than that. No big team meeting, no big anything before the game today, the results kind of speak for itself and these guys’ determination and conviction and commitment speak for itself too and hopefully our best baseball is ahead of us,” Schatzley added.

The Trash Pandas have struggled at the plate so far this season, scoring just 297 total runs which ranks in the bottom three in the league. But, the team says we should expect more offensive power the rest of the way.

“It’s definitely all coming together. Everyone feels it, we’re showing up every day, our cage work is going well and our at-bats are getting better in the game. We’ll definitely see that in the second half,” Paris said.

“The one thing that people haven’t seen is our ability to perform consistently with runners in scoring position, the damage hasn’t shown up a ton at this point but it’s coming. We didn’t control the strike zone as well as we wanted to the past two days but from a pitching and defensive standpoint, we’ve been relatively efficient, that can still tighten up, and the production on the offensive side is coming,” Schatzley added.

And after making the postseason for the first time in franchise history a season ago, this group is focused on turning things around and getting back there again.

“There’s a lot of grit in this group. We’re going to need a little bit more going forward. Excited yes, hungry for it more,” Schatzley said.

The Trash Pandas wrap up the first half of the season at home hosting the Montgomery Biscuits with the series wrapping up on Sunday.