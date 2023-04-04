MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released the preliminary roster for the third season in franchise history ahead of Opening Night.

Back to lead the Trash Pandas for his second season will be 2022 Southern League Manager of the Year Andy Schatzley. Michael Wuertz remains the Pitching Coach, the only coach to remain with the Trash Pandas for all three seasons. Hitting Coach Sean Kazmar Jr. joins the Trash Pandas for his first season as a Double-A coach while Coach Dann Billardello is back for his second season. Rounding out the coaching staff will be Athletic Trainer T.D. Swinford and Strength & Conditioning Coach David Robertson.

The 29-man Rocket City squad features 13 of the Angels’ Top 30 prospects:

Infielder Zach Neto (No. 2)

Catcher Edgar Quero (No. 3)

Right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman (No. 6)

Infielder Kyren Paris (No. 10)

Right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce (No. 11)

Infielder Jeremiah Jackson (No. 15)

Right-handed pitcher Mason Erla (No. 18)

Right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos (No. 20)

Right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow (No. 21)

Right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux (No. 22)

Left-handed pitcher Eric Torres (No. 23)

Outfielder David Calabrese (No. 26)

Right-handed pitcher José Soriano (No. 27)

Twenty players return to the Rocket City after previously playing for the Trash Pandas in 2022.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Preliminary Roster (As of April 4, 2023):

Right-Handed Pitchers (13): Ivan Armstrong, Sam Bachman, Coleman Crow, Brandon Dufault, Mason Erla, Ben Joyce, Brett Kerry, Zac Kristofak, Landon Marceaux, Victor Mederos, Luke Murphy, José Soriano, Kenyon Yovan

Left-Handed Pitchers (3): Jack Dashwood, Kolton Ingram, Eric Torres

Catchers (2): Myles Emmerson, Edgar Quero

Infielders (6) Jose Gomez, Jeremiah Jackson, Tucker Flint, Kevin Maitan, Zach Neto, Kyren Paris

Outfielders (5) Ryan Aguilar, David Calabrese, Orlando Martinez, Bryce Teodosio, Aaron Whitefield

Opening night is set for Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. The Trash Pandas will open the season at home for the first time in franchise history.