MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Rocket City Trash Pandas starting pitcher Ky Bush has been named to the American League roster for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game features prospects from teams all across the country and will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

“I’m very thankful to be picked to the Futures Game and represent the Angels organization,” Bush said. “It’s “It’s going to be very cool to have the opportunity to go to such a historic stadium like Dodger Stadium and pitch on that mound,” Bush said. “It’s a chance to go out there and prove myself, have fun, meet some cool guys, and learn what it’s all about.”

With his selection to the roster, he becomes the second Trash Pandas player to be chosen for the Futures Game with the first being Reid Detmers in 2021.

Bush has been ranked as the number 4 prospect for the Los Angeles Angels by MLB.com.

He will start next on Saturday, July 9 at Toyota Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts.