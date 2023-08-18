MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — After just 16 games in the Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels have called up first-round pick Nolan Schanuel.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels are calling up the first baseman, who they took with the 11th overall pick. A source confirmed the report to News 19 that Schanuel is being called up.

Schanuel’s call-up comes just 40 days after he was drafted and makes him the first player from the 2023 MLB Draft to be called up to the majors.

The 21-year-old starred in college at Florida Atlantic University before spending 21 games in the minor leagues, 16 of those with the Trash Pandas. In those 16 games, Schanuel is slashing a .339 batting average with a .480 on base percentage and 16 walks to just 9 strikeouts.

The Angels have been aggressive in calling up their draft picks as this is the second straight year they’ll be the first major league team to call up a draft pick after calling up 2022 first-rounder Zach Neto earlier this season.

If Schanuel is to make his MLB debut Friday for the Angels he will be the first US-born player since 1979 to debut within 40 days of being drafted, according to ESPN Stats & Info.