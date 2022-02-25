MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced a new manager for the 2022 season.

Andy Schatzley is entering his third season in the Los Angeles Angels organization and will be the second manager of the Trash Pandas.

“I think the Trash Pandas are the best-run affiliate in baseball, and I am honored and beyond excited to get there and get started,” Schatzley said.

He is making his way to the Rocket City after managing the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils in 2021. Schatzley has managed and coached several teams across the minor leagues and college levels, he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

Schatzley has managed some Trash Pandas standouts in the past, such as infielder Brendon Davis, closer Kolton Ingram, as well as starters Cristopher Molina, Ryan Smith and Davis Daniel.

Joining Schatzley as part of the on-field coaching staff will be returning Hitting Coach Kenny Hook and Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz, as well as newcomers Coach Dann Bilardello, Strength and Conditioning Coach Henry Aleck, and Athletic Trainer Will Whitehead. Game Planning Strategist Ryan Santos and Video Assistant Andrew Hansford will round out the team’s coaching staff.

“Kenny, Michael and I have worked in spring training and instructional leagues together and I love them,” Schatzley said. “And then when you throw Dann into that mix, that makes it even better for us as a group.”

The 2022 season starts April 8 on the road against the Birmingham Barons. The home opener at Toyota Field will be April 12 against Pensacola. Single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 26.