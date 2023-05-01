MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second time this season, a Rocket City Trash Pandas player has been named Southern League Player of the Week.

The team announced Monday that Jeremiah Jackson has been named Southern League Player of the Week.

Jackson, a Mobile native, earned the award for his performance during the team’s road trip to Chattanooga. In five games against the Lookouts, he batted .611 (11-for-18) with one home run, four RBI and six runs scored.

He is the second Trash Panda this season to be named Southern League Player of the Week after Zach Neto took home the award for the week of April 10-17.

Jackson is in his second season with the Trash Pandas after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels 57th overall in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.