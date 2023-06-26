MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second time this season, Jeremiah Jackson has been awarded for his play on the field.

Jackson earned Southern League Player of the Week for June 19-26, marking the second time this year he’s been awarded this honor.

The infielder played in five games this past week posting a strong .421 batting average while hammering four home runs and six extra-base hits. Jackson feels that his week could help the team improve upon their 31-38 record.

“I am very excited to have had a good week,” Jackson said. “This week was a step in the right direction for myself and the team. We are only going to be better as the season goes on.”

For the season, Jackson has a .257 batting average with nine doubles and seven home runs. Jackson has shown his speed plenty of times this year with 15 stolen bases.

Jackson, a Tennesee native, grew up in Mobile, Alabama and was named Alabama’s Mr. Baseball in 2018.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

The third baseman was a second-round selection for the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 MLB Draft.