HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ahead of their homestand, the Rocket City Trash Pandas hosted an instructional baseball camp led by players, including Coleman Crow and Sonny Dichiara.

Young baseball and softball players, ages seven to nine, got three hours of hands-on practice with Trash Pandas players on Toyota Field.

From taking batting practice, to infield grounders and pop fly drills, kids got to learn America’s pastime from current players.

Crow, a pitcher for the Trash Pandas, attended camps like this growing up and said they played a role in his love for the game.

“Especially looking back now and like when I was growing up, I really enjoyed coming to camps and things like that, and so I just try to give back, and if they don’t take anything away from it, I just want them to have fun,” said Crow.

Decades later, Crow gets the opportunity to make an impact in kids lives just like the impact he felt from his time as a little boy on the diamond.

“Growing up, I had guys that I went to camps with, and like I had the same influence I have now on kids like looking up to those guys. It’s definitely eye-opening and it’s just another reason just for me to set a good example for the kids,” said Crow.

The Trash Pandas are hosting another youth camp later this month on June 21-22 for kids aged 10 to 12.