MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas continued their home stand against the Montgomery Biscuits with some Thursday night action, but the game had some deeper meaning as the team hosted Negro League Tribute Night.

The traveling exhibit from the Negro Southern League Museum was displayed on the concourse over at Toyota Field, giving fans the chance to take in some of the history of the league.

The Trash Pandas also welcomed in two Alabama natives who used to play in the Negro League to throw out the first pitch: Eugene Scruggs and former Birmingham Black Baron Horace Moore.

For Moore and his family, they said it’s important to continue spreading the history of the league to baseball fans of all ages.

“As to what is going on in the world today, I think it’s just great that the Trash Pandas facility and program is doing something for and reminding the youth and people about the Negro League and baseball itself. It’s a great honor just to be out here with him and him throwing out the first ball and watching him being honored,” Horace Moore’s son Juakee Moore said.

The Trash Pandas continue their series with the Biscuits Friday night at 6:35 p.m.