MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Clubhouse Manager has been recognized for his work with the team this past season.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced Bubba Hearn as the Southern League’s Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

Hearn is in his second season with the Trash Pandas and his 19th overall season of professional baseball. As clubhouse manager, Hearn primarily serves the team by keeping the team’s clubhouse in order and oversees the team’s equipment and uniforms.

Hearn spends a lot of his time behind the scenes but his work doesn’t go unnoticed by Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley.

“Bubba is elite at what he does, and elite with how he treats people,” said Schatzley. “This combination is what makes him so effective as a clubhouse manager and as a leader. We’re all lucky to have him and could not be more happy for him.”

Hearn credits his success to the work environment that the organization has established.

“When you’re in a great place with an amazing front office and committed support staff, it’s easy to go to the yard every day excited and ready to do the job at the high level we expect,” said Hearn. “I must personally thank Andrew West (Visiting Clubhouse Manager), Luke Minor and Chris Hereford (Clubhouse Assistants). This is a team game to the final out and it’s a pleasure sharing ‘the basement’ with them. Also the Bat Boys and Girls…they committed to the job and learned the pre-game and in-game production.”

Hearn and the Trash Pandas will be back in action in April 2024.