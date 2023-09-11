HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This season has looked a lot different for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, as last season’s first and second-half division winners will miss out on the playoffs completely. But manager Andy Schatzley doesn’t consider this season to be a failure.

Sure the 57-75 overall record is disappointing, especially after making it to the playoffs for the first time a season ago.

However, nine former Trash Pandas got the call-up to the big leagues, and a handful of others were promoted to Triple-A – so that means there were a lot of new, younger prospects here in the Rocket City.

Schatzley is really proud of those guys who moved up and said this kind of season is only going to help them all moving forward.

“Not necessarily the season that we wanted from a win-loss standpoint, but pretty happy with where we are from a process standpoint. The promotions that needed to happen, happened, guys who needed to create value for themselves and for the organization did that too. So, there was a lot of growth. A lot of times growth’s not comfortable, regardless from a success and failure standpoint, we’re going to be better for both moving forward,” Schatzley said.

The Trash Pandas will wrap up the regular season this week on the road against the Tennessee Smokies beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday.