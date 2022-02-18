HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Do you have what it takes to sing the most patriotic song in the nation in front of a crowd of thousands? The Trash Pandas are holding National Anthem auditions ahead of their upcoming season.

“One of the most storied baseball traditions is the singing of the national anthem before the game,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “We are thrilled to be having this opportunity for our fans to show their talents at Bridge Street for a chance to perform before a full house at Toyota Field at a Trash Pandas game.”

If you get the chance to audition, the singing competition will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to come and cheer on family and friends.

Auditions will be held on the Bridge Street Town Centre’s South Stage, outside the Trash Pandas Emporium. Singers will perform in front of a panel of judges including Jimbo Wood from Rocket 95.1, as well as Victoria Johnson and Kevin Daniels from Star 99.1, and select Trash Pandas staff.

If you would like to have a chance to audition, fill out an audition form here. If you are selected to audition, you will be given a scheduled time to perform. There are a limited number of spots available for the showcase and walk-ups are unavailable.

Several performers will be selected to sing at a Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field.

The 2022 Trash Pandas season begins on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 12 against Pensacola.