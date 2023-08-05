BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas will take the field Saturday with a familiar face on the mound — but this time he won’t be trying to help the team win.

Former Trash Pandas pitcher Ky Bush will take the mound for the Birmingham Barons and look to pick up a win against his former team.

Bush was traded by the Angels organization to the White Sox organization on July 26 in exchange for White Sox right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López. Former Trash Pandas catcher Edgar Quero was also included in the trade.

He was then assigned to the White Sox Double-A affiliate Birmingham Barons where he has appeared in one game for the Barons in which he gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits.

Bush played in 27 career gams for the Trash Pandas after being selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Saint Mary’s. In those 27 games, Bush posted an 8-7 record and struck out 133 batters.

He was rated the Angels No. 3 prospect at the time that he was traded and Quero was rated the Angels No. 2 prospect.

In total for the season, the Trash Pandas have seen five players traded in deals involving their major-league club.