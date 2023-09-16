MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — With the season wrapping up on Sunday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are already looking forward to the 2024 season.

The team recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season, featuring several big matchups in the Trash Pandas’ fourth season in Madison.

Rocket City will begin the season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies on April 5 before returning home for the home opener on April 9 against the Birmingham Barons.

The Trash Pandas will host a Mother’s Day matchup against Mississippi on May 12, a Memorial Day weekend series against Montgomery, an Independence Day showdown against Birmingham and a Labor Day weekend series against the Tennessee Smokies.

Since play began in 2021, the Trash Pandas have led the Southern League in attendance each season and the team says they are looking forward to welcoming their one millionth fan in the 2024 season. So far in team history, the Trash Pandas say they’ve had 920,000 fans come to Toyota Field.

In total, the 2024 schedule will feature 138 games and run from April 5 until September 15 with 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against Southern League opponents.

To see the entire 2024 Rocket City Trash Pandas schedule, click here.