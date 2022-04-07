MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released their preliminary roster for the 2022-2023 season!

The squad consists of 30 players and features six of the Los Angeles Angels’ top-30 prospects: left-handed pitcher Ky Bush (Angels’ No. 5), infielder Jeremiah Jackson (No. 8), right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth (No. 18), right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow (No. 22), right-handed pitcher Mason Erla (No. 25) and right-handed pitcher Luke Murphy (No. 29).

The full lineup includes 10 right-handed pitchers, six left-handed pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Nine players are returning after playing in the inaugural 2021 season including outfielder Torii Hunter, Jr. catcher Anthony Mulrine, and right-handed pitcher Cristopher Molina. Other returnees include infielder Livan Soto, closer Kolton Ingram, and setup man Zach Linginfelter.

Six of the Angels’ 2021 draft picks will start their first full professional season with the Trash Pandas, led by Bush, the Angels’ second-round selection, and Murphy, a fourth-round selection. Other picks include right-hander Brett Kerry, a fifth-round pick who made one start for Rocket City last season, SIlseth, the Angels’ 11th round selection that made two Double-A starts in 2021, southpaw Eric Torres, a 14th round pick, and Erla, the 17th round selection.

The Trash Pandas will have a mix of young talent and minor league veterans in the lineup. Here’s a look at the full roster as of April 7.

The Trash Pandas open their season on Friday versus the Birmingham Barons at the Regions Field. News 19’s Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be LIVE at the game during the evening newscasts and have a full wrap-up on News 19 at 9 and 10 p.m.