HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Beer and Wine Fest is an exclusive event for those looking to attend the event at Toyota Field on Saturday, June 17.

If you’re 21 years old, make sure to bring your valid ID for the festival because no minors will be admitted into this event.

The Beer and Wine Fest is one of the most popular events that Toyota Field hosts. It will feature more than 65 varieties of beer, wine and champagne for guests to enjoy from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be specialty food items to fill up on while you drink. Special VIP tickets are also on sale in limited quantities, so get them before they’re gone!

Upon entry and showing a valid photo ID, guests will receive a commemorative sampling mug that can be kept following the event. Parking for the event is also free.

General admission tickets cost $40. This package will include beer, wine and champagne sampling on the concourse. There is also a ticket for designated drivers, set at $10. This package includes unlimited Pepsi products.

A VIP ticket package will cost $75 and will also include the commemorative sampling mug, but will also include a VIP swag bag and access to the air-conditioned SportsMED Stadium Club with a selection of specialty food and drinks. The VIP pass also includes early entry into the event as well as a chef’s interactive buffet. Group packages are also available for $700 and include 10 VIP tickets.

A live band will be performing throughout the event on the concourse.

The Beer and Wine Fest is just one of the Trash Pandas’ signature events scheduled at Toyota Field in 2023, with future events being:

First-ever Casino Night on the Concourse July 15

Smoke in the Outfield BBQ Fest from August 4-5

Free summer movie series on June 28 and July 20

Fall Festival on October 28

More information will be out soon about these future events. For more information about the Beer and Wine Fest as well as purchasing tickets, click here.