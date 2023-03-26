MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Panda announced its new alter ego on Sunday, Los Lunaticos de Rocket City.

The Trash Pandas say this new moniker pays tribute to North Alabama’s growing and diverse community and allows everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field.

The Lunaticos de Rocket City will be the alternate identity of the Trash Pandas in the 2023 Minor League Baseball “Copa de La Diversión” or “Fun Cup.” Copa de La Diversión is an initiative by Minor League Baseball to promote baseball and connect teams with local Hispanic and Latino communities.

The team will wear new Lunaticos uniforms during three home games at Toyota Field this season:

Sunday, May 7 at 2:35 p.m. vs. Tennessee

Sunday, June 25 at 4:05 p.m. vs. Montgomery

Sunday, August 27 at 4:05 p.m. vs. Birmingham

The Trash Pandas will also have caps, jerseys and t-shirts available online.

With the new Lunaticos identity, the team said the Trash Pandas are now the only professional sports team in Alabama with an alternate identity paying homage to its local Hispanic community.