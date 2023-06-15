MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Kolton Ingram, the Trash Pandas’ longest-tenured pitcher, has been called up to the big leagues in hopes that he’ll make his debut.

Ingram was called up by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, following a nearly two-year-long stint with Rocket City. He was called up to Double-A from High-A Tri-City on July 22, 2021.

If he debuts, he’ll be the 20th former Trash Panda to debut as an Angel and the fifth to debut this year. Other players to debut this year include José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman and Zach Neto.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2019 draft out of Columbus State University, he was released in 2020 and signed by the Angels ahead of the 2021 season.

In 85 career games as a member of the Trash Pandas, Ingram was one of the top relievers. In that time, he went 7-3 with a 2.46 ERA, allowing 28 earned runs in 102.1 innings pitched with 16 saves, 21 holds, and 128 strikeouts.

With those 85 games, Ingram now holds the record for most games pitched in franchise history. That’s a record the team says is unlikely to be approached anytime soon.

He also leads the team in holds and is second all-time in saves, while ranking top 5 in Rocket City history in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

This season, Ingram pitched in 23 games for the Trash Pandas. He had a 1-1 record with a 2.63 ERA and two saves. His 23 appearances and 38 strikeouts are tied for fifth among Southern League relievers.

In his final eight outings with the Trash Pandas, he threw 9.1 scoreless innings and had 16 strikeouts.

Ingram pitched in all three playoff games for the Trash Pandas in 2022 and tied for the most appearances in all of Double-A during the regular season, pitching in 50 games out of the bullpen. He was 6-2 in the 2022 regular season with a 2.67 ERA and 10 saves.

This success came after his 2021 debut with the inaugural Trash Pandas squad, where he posted a 1.26 ERA in 12 appearances and four saves.