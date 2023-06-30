MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Victor Mederos is being called up to the big leagues, becoming the sixth member of the Trash Pandas to earn the call-up this year.

Mederos is the youngest pitcher for Rocket City and was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

“It’s a special moment for a special kid,” Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said of Mederos’ promotion. “It’s just the start for him. It’s a milestone in any player’s career. But it’s certainly not the endpoint. His best baseball is still in front of him.”

If Mederos debuts, he’ll be the 22nd former Rocket City player to make his MLB debut (21st for the Angels) and the sixth to do it in 2023 after José Soriano, Ben Joyce, Sam Bachman, Zach Neto, and Kolton Ingram.

Mederos also becomes the third member of the 2022 draft class throughout baseball to make his MLB debut, following former Trash Pandas teammates Ben Joyce and Zach Neto.

The right-handed pitcher will be heading to L.A. after a strong first half in 2023, where he went 3-4 with a 5.98 ERA striking out 71 over 55.2 innings while walking 25 and holding opponents to a .248 average in 12 starts.

In his last two starts, Mederos struck out 19 total, 10 of which came in a win at Chattanooga on June 15. The other nine came in a start on June 22 against Montgomery at Toyota Field.

Mederos made his professional debut last year with High A Tri-City before being called up to the Trash Pandas for the 2023 season.