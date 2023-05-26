MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Rocket City Trash Pandas player is making the jump straight from Madison to the majors this season.

Los Angeles Angels’ right-handed pitching prospect and 2021 first-round pick Sam Bachman has been called up and is expected to make his debut in the coming days.

When he debuts, Bachman will be the 18th former Trash Pandas player to make his debut (the second this season) and the 11th former pitcher. He would be the first Trash Pandas’ pitcher to debut since Chase Silseth did it on May 9, 2022.

Bachman spent all of 2022 and 2023 with Rocket City, following a short stint in High A in 2021.

As a member of the Trash Pandas, Bachman posted a 4-3 record in 18 starts with a 5.40 ERA and 59 strikeouts. He has a 3-2 record, 5.81 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26.1 innings across 6 starts in 2023.

The prospect earned his first pro victory in his final 2022 start, after tossing a personal season-high six innings and striking out five. He allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits with no walks in that 12-6 win over the Birmingham Barons on September 14.

He was the only Rocket City starter to win his first two starts in 2023. The first of those was a five-inning scoreless outing against Chattanooga where he struck out nine and allowed one hit. The second victory came one week later against Birmingham when he allowed one run in 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

Bachman, originally from Fishers, Indiana, was drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Miami of Ohio University. He played 3 seasons there and became the first player to be selected in the first round out of Miami of Ohio.