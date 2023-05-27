ANAHEIM, CA. (WHNT) – Sam Bachman has endured a wild 24 hours from being called up to the Los Angeles Angels to debuting sooner than expected.

The Los Angeles Angels’ right-handed pitching prospect and 2021 first-round pick received the call that he would make the jump from Madison to the major league. He was expected to make his debut in the coming days. However, that debut came sooner than expected.

Bachman was called out of the bullpen in the eighth inning of the Angels game against the Miami Marlins Friday night.

Trotting out of the bullpen made Bachman the 18th former Trash Pandas player to make his MLB debut, and joins Zach Neto as the second Trash Pandas player to debut this season.

Bachman pitched two innings in his debut and struck out four batters, including three strikeouts in the eighth inning. He totaled 47 pitches, 27 for strikes. Bachman walked two batters and gave up an earned run.

The Los Angeles Angels would go onto lose to the Miami Marlins 6-2.

