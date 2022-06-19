MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Rocket City Trash Panda’s infielder David MacKinnon has been called up to play for the Los Angeles Angels Sunday night.

MacKinnon will be the 13th Trash Pandas player to be promoted to the Angels and the fourth this season. He hit 13 home runs in the 2021 season with 65 RBIs and 53 runs scored. MacKinnon has had a league-leading 30 doubles in 99 games during his first season at the Double-A level.

He also made Trash Panda history as the first batter during the team’s first game in Chattanooga on May 5, 2021 where he also became the first scorer in team history.

MacKinnon has spent the 2022 season at Triple-A Salt Lake and was recently named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June. He finished Saturday night’s game with a 27-game on-base streak for the Salt Lake Bees.

MacKinnon will make his debut at first base and bat sixth in the lineup during the Angel’s second game of a double header against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle at 9:10 p.m. CDT.