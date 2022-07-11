HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Farm Burger and several members of the Rocket City Trash Pandas have teamed up to create a series of specialty burgers to be served in July. Each week the restaurant will release a limited-time creation.

“When we found out a minor league team was coming to Huntsville a couple of years ago, we immediately jumped on the opportunity to partner with the Trash Pandas, and have loved working with them since the start of their inaugural season,” said George Frangos, co-founder of Farm Burger.

Monday saw the release of JJ Burger created by infielder Jeremiah Jackson. His burger features a grassfed beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, sherry date barbeque sauce and fresh jalapeños.

The third week of July will feature a creation by the team’s mascot, Sprocket. The Sprocket Special will debut on July 18 featuring a grassfed beef burger with Tillamook white cheddar, a fried farm egg, pasture-raised bacon, tomato, lettuce, housemade pickles, caramelized onions and smoked paprika mayo.

The final burgers were created by coached Dann Bilardello and Andy Schatzely who worked together to create what they call the Ground Rule Double. Their first burger will feature a grassfed burger topped with yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grainy mustard, red onion and pickles on the side, while the other will has as a pasture-raised pork burger with pimento cheese, onion ring, fresh jalapeños and radishes.

The burger created by Braxton Martinex, the Big Brax Burger, combines Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, fresh jalapeños, pasture-raised bacon, crispy onions and smoked paprika mayo. His creation is already available this month.

Frangos said, “This specialty burger series is a fun extension of that support and we hope the community enjoys getting to see their personalities shine through each creation.”

Farm Burger is located at 930 Bob Wallace Avenue SW, Building 200, Suite 219, they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The burgers will be available until July 31.