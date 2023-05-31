MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Auburn standout and now member of the Los Angeles Angels organization is back for the Rocket City Trash Pandas after a stint on the injured list.

Sonny DiChiara has been activated and added to the Trash Pandas roster after being on the injured list for the entirety of the 2023 season so far.

The Trash Pandas announced the activation with a tweet, stating it’ll be a “SONNY D SUMMER.”

Dichiara played in 36 games for the Trash Pandas last season, after he was drafted 148th overall in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Angels. In those 36 games, DiChiara hit .195 with one home run, 10 RBIs and 25 walks.

He hit his first professional home run on August 5 versus the Tennessee Smokies, and started his professional career with a 17-game on-base streak.

An Alabama native, DiChiara was drafted following a historic season at Auburn where he was named SEC Player of the Year after hitting .384 with 22 home runs, 59 RBI, 68 walks, 15 doubles, and 49 runs scored in 61 games. He also reached base for Auburn in all but two of those games.

This performance helped carry the Tigers to the College World Series in Omaha in 2022.

The Trash Pandas (22-24) will add DiChiara and continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium Wednesday night.