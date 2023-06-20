MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Bush is back! The Los Angeles Angels top pitching prospect is set to make his 2023 debut for the Trash Pandas on Tuesday night, barring the weather.

Ky Bush started the 2023 season on the 7-day IL with an injured oblique, but he was returned to Rocket City’s active roster on Monday after making two rehab appearances for the ACL Angels.

Now, the Angels’ no. 1 pitching and no. 3 overall prospect is slated to start the series opener versus the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday at Toyota Field.

Bush spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Trash Pandas, starting 21 games for the Double-A team. In those starts, he went 7-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

The Angels drafted Bush with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Saint Mary’s College. He was assigned to the High A affiliate Tri-City Dust Devils in August of 2021, where he started five games before being called up the following season.

In 2022, the Southpaw was named to the American League roster for the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, becoming the second Trash Pandas player to do so after Reid Detmers made the roster in 2021. Bush was also named a MiLB.com organization all-star in 2022.

The Trash Pandas are looking to regain some confidence in a six-game set at home against the Biscuits, coming off a brutal weekend of play in Chatanooga where they gave up a combined 29 runs and scored just 2.