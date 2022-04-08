BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Trey Cabbage led the Rocket City Trash Pandas to an 8-2 win over the Birmingham Barons Friday night in the first game of the 2022 season. This is the first time the Trash Pandas have won a season opener.

Cabbage went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, three-run double, a stolen base, and two runs, leading the offense.

The top four hitters in the Trash Pandas’ lineup combined for six hits and five runs. In his Double-A debut, Zach Humphreys went 1-for-3 with two runs and a walk. As a whole, the Trash Pandas stole four bases in the win with Aaron Whitefield earning a pair in his Rocket City debut.

The Trash Pandas (1-0) continue their season-opening weekend against the Barons on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.