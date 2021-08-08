Trash Pandas win historic 26-3 victory over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In a remarkable offensive showing, the Rocket City Trash Pandas blasted off early and often for an incredible 26-3 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts to clinch a series win on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

From the first pitch to the last, Sunday’s matchup belonged to the visiting Trash Pandas. For the second straight game, the Trash Pandas established a new record for runs in a game, this time nearly doubling the 14 they posted in Saturday night’s win. The 23 hits are also a new record, with seven of the nine Rocket City starters posting a multi-hit game.

On the mound for the Trash Pandas, Aaron Hernandez got the start and allowed three earned runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts over 2.2 innings. Cristopher Molina (W, 2-1) was stellar in relief to earn the victory after throwing 5.1 scoreless innings with three hits against, two walks, and two strikeouts. Matthias Dietz finished the win with a clean ninth.

Individually, Wilson led the way with a double, home run, four RBI, and two stolen bases in a career-best 6-for-7 performance. Aviles Jr.’s third multi-home run game included his fourth leadoff home run in a 4-for-5 game with five RBI. Davis and MacKinnon each drove in four runs of their own and four Trash Pandas scored four times in the victory.

As a team, the Trash Pandas hit 10 doubles to break the previous high of five and the five home runs tied the mark set twice earlier this season, both times in Chattanooga on May 7 and June 27.

The Trash Pandas (41-40) continue their road trip with a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.