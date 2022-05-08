MADISON. Ala. (WHNT) – Trash Pandas win again over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the finale of their six-game series on Mother’s Day at Toyota Field.

The victory comes as the fifth win of the series and ninth win of their 12 game homestand at Toyota Field. They improve their Southern League-leading record to 18-9, moving to nine games above .500 for the first time in franchise history.

The Lookouts struck early against Trash Pandas’ starter Coleman Crow, as Isiah Gilliam doubled home Michael Siani and Leonardo Rivas’ single to right plated two more for a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

Crow kept it that way for his final inning, working around a one-out single to pitch a scoreless fifth. In his fifth Double-A start, Crow pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits three walks and one strikeout to earn his first Double-A win.

In the ninth, Luis Ledo gave up a run, but struck out Quin Cotton with the tying run on third base to finish the win and earn his third save of the season. The win puts Rocket City four games ahead of Chattanooga in the Southern League North Division standings.

The Trash Pandas (18-9) hit the road to begin a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (12-15) starting on Tuesday night. First pitch at Blue Wahoos stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.