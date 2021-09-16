Trash Pandas vs Blue Wahoos game postponed Thursday

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas game on Thursday, September 16, at Toyota Field against Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases.

The postponement will allow for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization.

RCTP officials say they are following all Minor League Baseball health and safety protocols and are practicing caution.

Fans who bought tickets for the September 16 game can exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game or for any home game in April or May 2022, not including Opening Day and subject to availability.

Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office located at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information.

The Huntsville Havoc night and jersey auction set for Thursday will be rescheduled for Friday night during the regularly scheduled game starting at 6:35 p.m.