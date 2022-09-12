MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are wrapping up their regular season, and the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Trash Pandas will face the Tennessee Smokies in the playoffs that begin next week. The Trash Pandas earned home field advantage, so game one will take place on the road, and games two and the if necessary game three will take place at Toyota Field.

Both home games are set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies faced of 33 times this season, with the Trash Pandas winning 18 of those matchups.