Trash Pandas ticket sales still on despite COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Ala. - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused athletic events and public gatherings throughout the country and here in Alabama to be cancelled or postponed.

Major and Minor League Baseball officials announced the delay of the 2020 season due to the current virus outbreak.

Even with the delays, excitement for the Rocket City Trash Pandas season hasn't been put on hold.

People were in line for the start of ticket sales as early as 6:30 a.m.

Before the start of the minor league season, several NCAA college baseball games were planned for Mar. 20-22, breaking in the brand new field. Those games have been cancelled.

For now, the stadium says the high school games on Mar. 28 and Apr. 6 are still on as planned. It's not clear if that will be the case because state officials have cancelled school for 2.5 weeks starting Mar. 19, including extracurricular activities.

The Trash Pandas' inaugural opening day is set for Apr. 15 at Toyota Field against the Mississippi Braves.

As of Thursday, Trash Pandas co-owner Ralph Nelson said he hopes opening night will go on as planned.

Opening day is set for just over a month from now and there are a lot of changes that could come in that time. WHNT News 19 will be following closely and we will keep you updated.

For now, fans have something to look forward to.