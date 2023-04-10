MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Trash Pandas found themselves on the wrong side of history in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. The team combined to throw the second no-hitter in Trash Pandas history, and the Chattanooga Lookouts walked away with the 7-5 win.

The Lookouts scored all seven runs in the seventh inning, which was the final inning of the game due to it being a doubleheader, without recording a hit. It came via five walks, four hit batters, an error that scored three runs and a wild pitch, all with two outs.

Coleman Crow got the start on the mound, walking just two batters while striking out six over six innings pitched. Ben Joyce came in and struggled after recording two outs, walking four batters and was charged with five runs. Eric Torres followed out of the bullpen and hit four batters, walked another and was charged with two runs.

The seven runs allowed in a no-hitter beats the MLB record, set by the New York Yankees in July 1990 when they lost to the Chicago White Sox 4-0.

The Trash Pandas bounced back in the second game, as Sam Bachman tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out nine to earn the 3-0 win, their first win of the 2023 season.

The Trash Pandas will begin a six-game series in Birmingham on Tuesday.