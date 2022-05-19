BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind in the middle few innings to the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The Barons led for the second game in a row. This time from a single by Lenyn Sosa against Aaron Hernandez.

In the fifth inning, the Trash Pandas struck back against the Barons’ starter Sean Burke. Ryan Aguilar followed Kevin Maitan’s two out walk with an opposite field two-run homer.

The Barons got the runs back in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run homer from Craig Dedlow and an RBI single from Ian Dawkins to make it a five-run game.

Aguilar drove the Trash Pandas third run of the night with a ground out to plate in the top of the seventh nd Preston Palmeiro’s double allowed Orlando Martinez to come home with another run in the eighth.

Maitan was the only Trash Pandas player to record a multi-hit game in a 2-for-3 performance. In his return to Rocket City after spending time with the Los Angeles Angels, Aaron Whitefield went 1-for-5 to extend his Trash Pandas franchise record hitting streak to 17 games.

The Trash Pandas (20-16) and Barons (14-22) continue their series on Friday night. First pitch at Regions Field is set for 7:05 p.m.