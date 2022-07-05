MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are playoff-bound for the first time in team history after clinching the Southern League North Division first-half title.

The playoffs are still two months away so a lot of baseballs still left to play, and the Trash Pandas are staying focused, even though part of their goal is complete.

The Trash Pandas aren’t taking their foot off the gas for the second half as they still want to be the team to beat in the division.

The second half didn’t start the best as they got no-hit in Tennessee last week, but then they responded to get a big series win on the road. Now they’re back at Toyota Field for their first homestand of the second half and the Trash Pandas are staying focused on improving and of course, winning games.

“Nothing changes, we still want to win the second half. Even though we can’t clinch anything, we still want to be the top team in the second half going in there, bringing that confidence to the postseason and just beating everybody,” pitcher Coleman Crow.

“Exact same as the first half, and I think last week was a testament to that. Didn’t get off to a great start last week and then really to be able come back to win four of the next five to get a series on the road. There’s the right amount of edge. They were a crusty, salty bunch in the first half and they are just as crusty and salty now,” manager Andy Schatzley added.

The Trash Pandas will continue their series with Chattanooga on Wednesday at home with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.