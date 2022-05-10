PENSACOLA, Fla. (WHNT) – The Trash Pandas couldn’t hold up to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night at Wahoos Stadium.

It was a tight game with the teams being tied 1-1 at the bottom of the eighth. Rocket City pitcher Brett Kerry got the second out on a line drive to second from Paul McIntosh.

Braxton Martinez got a run in the ninth for the Trash Pandas with a solo home run, which is his fifth of the season. However, Whoos’ closer, Eli Vollalobos, rebunded to finish the game and earn the save.

Over four innings, Kerry allowed one run on three hits and with two walks and four strike-ots in a no decision.

Jack Dashwood kept the Wahoos off the booard for the rest of his outing, finishing with 3.0 scoreless frams to keep the game tied 1-1 going to the eighth, where the Wahoos would ultimately pull ahead.

Kevin Maitan went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles as the only Trash Pandas starter to record a multi-hit game. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI from the leadoff spot in his return to the Trash Pandas after starting the season with Triple-A Salt Lake.

The Trash Pandas (18-10) and Blue Wahoos (13-15) continue their series on Wednesday night. First pitch at Blue Wahoos stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.