MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Trash Pandas Infielder and former Auburn star Sonny DiChiara and outfielder Bryce Teodosio returned to the Rocket City on Wednesday to hold a youth skills camp.

The pair worked with around twenty kids on different baseball fundamentals, while also teaching them life lessons that go beyond the baseball diamond.

The two said the community has been so welcoming and supportive since the Trash Pandas launched, and it was important for them to give back.

“I’ve been here for the past two years and I’ve felt at home here, I’ve had a lot of people that I’ve met that are great people that are supporting me here in the community and I couldn’t ask for a better place to play during the season. We’re just trying to keep the game fun, but also give them some pointers to continue to develop them as players,” Teodosio said.

“It means everything. We love playing for the city of Huntsville, the city of Madison so it was just good for us to come back up here and hopefully teach some younger guys about how to do it. This is definitely the best stadium in the Southern League, and I would go by saying it’s the best stadium in the country so we give it all to the fans every night and it’s just good for us to come back and do this,” DiChiara added.

Both guys said they plan to be back next winter to host another camp, regardless of where they suit up next season.