Trash Pandas snap losing streak to open home series against the Lookouts

MADISON, Ala. – Behind another dominant performance on the mound from Kyle Tyler and a set of four runs in the fourth inning, the Rocket City Trash Pandas defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-1 in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night.

In the longest start by a Rocket City pitcher this season, Tyler pitched into the ninth inning and gave up just one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts over 8.0 innings to earn his third straight win.

The Trash Pandas (11-14) continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (15-10) on Wednesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m.