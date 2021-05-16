Trash Pandas riding five game win streak following walkoff grand slam win

MADISON, Ala. – In a wild, back-and-forth affair that came down to the final at-bat, the Rocket City Trash Pandas earned the first walk-off win in franchise history, 12-8 in 13 innings over the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

DAVID MACKINNON MOONSHOT WALKOFF GRAND SLAM‼️‼️

#LETSROCKET pic.twitter.com/3iriZBouKc — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 17, 2021

Down 8-7 in the 13th, the Trash Pandas rallied off Smokies catcher turned pitcher Erick Castillo. Michael Stefanic singled to score Ray-Patrick Didder with the tying run. Two hitters later, David MacKinnon unloaded for a walk-off grand slam to left, his second home run of the season to give Rocket City the victory.

The rally capped a 5-1 homestand for the Trash Pandas in their first series at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas (5-5) hit the road to begin a six-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.