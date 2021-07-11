Trash Pandas’ Reid Detmers represents the Rocket City in All-Star Futures Game

Reid Detmers has officially put the Rocket City Trash Pandas on the All-Star map.

The 22-year old left-handed pitcher was selected to pitch in the MLB All-Star Futures Game for the American League team and during his short performance Detmers dealt on the mound.

Detmers took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning during Sunday’s game out in Denver; he faced two batters and threw two strikeouts.

The Futures Game features the top prospects in Minor League Baseball. Detmers, who is the number two prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization, holds a 2-3 record in 11 starts with Rocket City.