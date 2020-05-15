Trash Pandas’ President and CEO Ralph Nelson talks team merchandise sales, MLB proposal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A proposal from MLB owners to players has been brought to the table on when and how the season will start, but an agreement is yet to be reached. Major and Minor League baseball teams everywhere including the Rocket City Trash Pandas wait on the next step. President and CEO Ralph Nelson shares his thoughts on the process.

Rocco DiSangro: There was reports that the MLB owners brought a proposal to the players association, that of a shortened season and other things along that line maybe no fans in the stands. How would that affect the minor leagues?

Ralph Nelson: You know Rocco I just don’t know yet it’s the problem is that we’ll first of all they’ve got to go to the table and negotiate with the players. Everybody has to wait for the major league proposal to get taken care of and then everything trickles down.

RD: If they were to come to you and say this season and it’s looking like it’s going in that direction we’re not going to have fans in the stands. How does that affect you guys revenue worse because minor league baseball games aren’t always nationally televised.

RN: Yeah it kills us revenue wise. Our revenues are all based on ticket sales and then using the ticket holders who are going to buy food and beverages and merchandise and those things. I mean we have the most robust merchandise operation in all of baseball and we’re going to send out an announcement today or tomorrow that we’ve already hit 2.5 Million in sales we haven’t even thrown a pitch which is cool.

RD: What have the conversations been like with you your staff and Jay Bell as well. Do you have a plan in place going forward?

RN: We have several plans in place and all my work right now is on finances figuring out if we play here, if we play then, what can we do? There’s some frustration for me because I was at the table in a lot of these talks when I was in the commissioner’s office so I had a little bit more feel of control. Here we’re just really waiting on other people and so it’s just time and I get to motivate myself every day and I go out on that concourse and I walk around the ballpark and it’s just a fabulous venue and so that makes me that’s kind of therapeutic for me to go out to the ballpark but I can’t wait to invite the fans in here.