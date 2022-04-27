MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas could be trailing by 10 runs and you wouldn’t be able to count them out. Despite being down by four twice on Wednesday, Rocket City pulled it off again.

It was Education Day at Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas and Birmingham Barons got after it in a day game.

In the bottom half of the 8th, Rocket City trailed by one with Livan Soto hitting a deep fly ball to left field, deep enough to score Bryce Teodosio. The game was tied heading into the 9th.

Kolton Ingram would take care of business in the top half of the inning, setting down the Barons in order.

In the bottom of the 9th, Braxton Martinez stepped into the box, and on Education Day, took the Barons to school. The walk-off home run is his first-ever at any level as Rocket City rallied for the 9-8 win.

“That’s definitely one of my top moments that I’ve had personally, but honestly I can’t say enough about the team like we were down 8-4 at one point we came back and kept chipping away,” Martinez told News 19. “We were able to get into a good position to win it.”

“No matter what the score is no matter where the game is at we always feel like we have a chance to win,” Martinez continued. “Our pitchers always give us a chance, our hitters top to bottom are always going to be battling.”

Both teams will get back after it on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for Reid Detmers’ Bobblehead Night.