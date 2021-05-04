Trash Pandas opening day is postponed after rain out Sports by: Jess Grotjahn Posted: May 4, 2021 / 06:45 PM CDT / Updated: May 4, 2021 / 06:56 PM CDT MADISON, Ala. – Tuesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to weather. The teams will pay a single game tomorrow and a doubleheader on Thursday. BREAKING: Tonight’s game between the Trash Pandas and the Lookouts has been postponed.The teams will play a single game tomorrow and a doubleheader on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pO9Yf4kMpz— Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) May 4, 2021 Tarps are back out. We are now in a weather delay. pic.twitter.com/nhWQTlKIAT— Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) May 4, 2021 Due to inclement weather in the area and field conditions tonight's game has been postponed. We will play as scheduled tomorrow at 7:15 with a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5:15pm. Thursday's games will be 7 innings.— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) May 4, 2021 we've only waited three years to play, this is fine https://t.co/Y68ZIykLLt pic.twitter.com/jqrgazFujS— Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 4, 2021 https://t.co/ezdq0Gv9ab pic.twitter.com/f6ggde3kHc— Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 4, 2021 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction