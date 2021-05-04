Trash Pandas opening day is postponed after rain out

MADISON, Ala. – Tuesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to weather.

The teams will pay a single game tomorrow and a doubleheader on Thursday.

