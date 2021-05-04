Trash Pandas opening day is postponed after rain out

MADISON, Ala. – Tuesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to weather.

The teams will pay a single game tomorrow and a doubleheader on Thursday.

Tarps are back out. We are now in a weather delay. pic.twitter.com/nhWQTlKIAT — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) May 4, 2021

we've only waited three years to play, this is fine https://t.co/Y68ZIykLLt pic.twitter.com/jqrgazFujS — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) May 4, 2021