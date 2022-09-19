MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — In just its second season, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have had a year to remember. They won both the first and second-half North Division titles, finished with the best record in the Southern League at 81-57, and are now headed to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The Trash Pandas left Monday morning for Tennessee to take on the Smokies in game one of this best-of-three divisional series. The Trash Pandas do have home-field advantage, so they’ll be back in Rocket City for game two on Thursday and a potential game three on Friday.

These two teams have faced off 33 times this season and the Trash Pandas have won 18 of those matchups.

The team says it’s exciting to be part of the winning culture of this organization and it all stems from the chemistry they have with each other in the clubhouse.

“A ton of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s a lineup that’s really balanced from a speed and power standpoint and a ton of swing and miss on the mound. We’re worried more about us right now than we are about them,” Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley said.

“Just the bonds that we have and that just shows the winning culture that we have. Just being able to go out there, play our game and just be there for each other,” Trash Pandas infielder Zach Neto added.

“Nothing changes it’s just another baseball game that we’re going to go out and game plan. We’ve put in all of this hard work and we clinched both division titles so it’s like we’ve gotten this far, we’ve put in the work so we’re not done yet, so we’re going to try to win this thing,” Trash Pandas pitcher Chase Silseth said.

The first pitch for the game on in Tennessee is set for 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.