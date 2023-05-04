MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue to haul in early season awards, this time a Southern League Player of the Month honor.

Orlando Martinez was named the Southern League Player of the Month for April.

For the month of April, Martinez dominated in the batters box with a .333 batting average, 4 homeruns and added 19 RBIs. He becomes the fifth Trash Pandas player in franchise history to be awarded the honor.

Martinez becomes the third Trash Pandas player to win a Southern League award this season after Zach Neto and Jeremiah Jackson won Player of the Week honors.

The 25-year-old outfielder began his professional career in 2017 when was signed by the Los Angeles Angels out of Cuba. He holds the record for most career games played with the Trash Pandas at 162.

Martinez helped the Trash Pandas reach the Southern League playoffs in 2022.

