MADISON, Ala. – Rocket City Trash Pandas’ pitcher Kyle Tyler has been named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week following his stellar performance against the Birmingham Barons.

Tyler put up 6 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and one walk with a career-high nine strikeouts to earn his second win of the season in a 1-0 Trash Pandas victory.

This marks the Trash Pandas’ first weekly honor in franchise history.