Trash Pandas infielder Luis Aviles Jr. named Double-A South Player of the Week

MADISON, Ala. — Luis Aviles Jr., an infielder for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week for last week after leading all of Minor League Baseball in home runs, tying for first in RBI, and a second-ranked slugging performance.

The honor is the fourth league award for the Trash Pandas after Kyle Tyler (May 30) and Cooper Criswell (June 20) were named Pitcher of the Week and David MacKinnon was named Player of the Month for June.

Aviles Jr. joined the Trash Pandas on June 22. This is the first award in his professional career.

In his first homestand as a Trash Pandas member, Aviles Jr. hit .400 (8-for-20) with six home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs scored, a .520 on-base percentage, and a 1.400 slugging percentage.

On July 6, Aviles Jr.’s first home game, he turned the team’s 3-2 trailing performance against the Montgomery Biscuits into a 4-3 lead with a two-run blast in the eighth, nearly tying the game in the ninth with a potential third home run that hit the left field wall for a double.

The following night, Aviles Jr. accounted for all of his team’s offense leading to a 7-4 win for the Trash Pandas, and on July 9, he crushed a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth giving the team another win, 6-5.

His streak ended on Saturday night with an 0-for-3 performance that ended in a 5-3 loss.

Aviles Jr. began his career with seven seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers system after being selected in the 30th round of the 2013 draft. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels in November 2019 and is playing his first full season for the club.

In 16 games with the Trash Pandas, Aviles Jr. is hitting .273 (15-for-55) with six home runs and 15 RBI.