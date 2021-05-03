Trash Pandas hold Inaugural Media Day ahead of season opener

MADISON, Ala. – It has been a long time coming for the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization. First bringing the team from Mobile to Madison, then the name reveal, to breaking ground at and building Toyota Field.

Players are now in town and the roster is complete as opening day quickly approaches. The 28-man roster features five of the Los Angeles Angels’ top 30 prospects including top pitcher Reid Detmers.

The 21-year old lefty out of Springfield, IL shined on the mound at Louisville and was selected by the Angels with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Less than a year later, Detmers will make his professional pitching debut as he toes the rubber for the Trash Pandas Tuesday night in Chattanooga.

“I’m just taking it day by day I’m just going out there and being myself competing,” said Detmers who will start the season opener. “If I do things right good things will happen so I’m just going out there and having fun.”

Many baseball fans know the name Torii Hunter. The five time MLB All-Star played the majority of his career in Minnesota before signing with the Angels. His son, looking to create a legacy of his own is playing for the same organization his father once did. Torii Hunter Jr. will wear number four with the Trash Pandas. The 25-year old is the eldest of the group of outfielders, and hopes to help some of the younger guys develop throughout the season.

“Whether that’s your mood, your routine, just the way you play the game being consistent with that these guys are good enough to play at this level,” said Hunter Jr. “So if they can just stay consistent with what they do and just be who they are I think they’ll have success.”

The Trash Pandas travel to Chattanooga to face the Lookouts Tuesday night in their inaugural season opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.